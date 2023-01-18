Investment MoUs Worth Rs 88,420 Crore In Maharashtra Inked In Davos So Far

Agreements for investment commitments worth Rs 88,420 crore in Maharashtra have been signed so far at the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos in Switzerland, the Chief Minister's Office said.

On the second day of the meeting in the Swiss Alpine town on Tuesday, investment agreements worth Rs 42,520 crore were signed, a statement from the CMO said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was in Davos to attend the annual meeting of WEF, the gathering of top political and business leaders which is being held from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20.