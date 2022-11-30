Investment In Agri Tech Startups Jumps 2-Fold To $4.6 Billion In FY22

Mark Kahn, Managing Partner, Omnivore, said, “The investment trends are proof that the agrifoodtech space can no longer be called niche. It has caught the attention of generalist VCs the world over who understand that agrifoodtech is key to the transformation of India’s massive agricultural sector and rural economy.”

Michael Dean, founding partner, AgFunder, said: “India has always been a leading agrifoodtech ecosystem...but to see investment levels surpass all other countries in the Asia-Pacific region and compete on the global stage is indicative of the impressive range and depth of innovations coming from the country and potential to impact the agrifood industry as a whole.”