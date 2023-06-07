BQPrimeBusiness NewsInvestment Gap Between EMs, Developed World Shrinking, Says Professor Russell Napier
Investment Gap Between EMs, Developed World Shrinking, Says Professor Russell Napier

Compared with the developed world, India has done a 'spectacularly good job' and is being rewarded with capital inflows, he said.

07 Jun 2023, 6:13 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@lilartsy?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">lilartsy</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/globe?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: lilartsy on Unsplash)

The scale of investment has picked up and there is plenty of room to go for more investments and intangible productive assets in India, along with the rest of the emerging markets and also the developed world, according to Professor Russell Napier.

"The gap between emerging world and developed world is closing," Napier, who is also the author of The Solid Ground Investment Report For Institutional Investors, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

India From A Global Perspective

"Things are definitely different for India post-Covid," Napier said.

After the pandemic, India stands out because of the Reserve Bank of India, he said. "And, in due course, we will be writing books about how well the RBI handled the Covid crisis, much better than the Bank of England and the European central bank."

Compared with the developed world, India has done a "spectacularly good job" and is being rewarded with capital inflows, Napier said.

Watch the full video here:

