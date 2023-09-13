Investing Style And Execution Generate Good Returns, Says Howard Marks

Adding winners to the investment portfolio and avoiding losers needs to happen in tandem for optimum returns, according to Howard Marks.

Risk control—and not risk aversion—should be practiced simultaneously, Marks, co-chairman and co-founder of Oaktree Capital Group, said in his recent memo, 'Fewer Losers, More Winners?' on Sept. 12.

Marks highlighted two matches from this year's Wimbledon. The first was the quarterfinal match between Daniil Medvedev and Christopher Eubanks. The unseeded Eubanks played aggressively against the third-seeded Medvedev but lost the game due to more unforced errors.

The second match the note refers to is the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The 20-year-old Alcaraz scored twice as many winners as the 23-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic to lift the coveted laurel.

"So, Alcaraz beat Djokovic with a "bigger," high-risk game, while Medvedev beat Eubanks with his steadier, risk-controlled style. Neither approach is better than the other per se. Style alone never determines outcome; it’s a matter of style plus execution," Marks said.