Investing In Overseas Markets Or Holidaying Abroad? Pay 20% Tax Upfront

If you are investing in overseas securities, directly or through a mutual fund, be prepared to set aside 20% of your investments as tax collected at source.

Not just investments, if you are spending on an overseas holiday through a tourist package, you will pay 20% more to the tour operator.

Budget 2023 has imposed a new rule. Upfront tax of 20% will be collected at source for any investment or spending under the liberalized remittance scheme. This is exempt only for education and medical treatment.

To be clear, the scope of TCS on remittances hasn’t seen any change. Such transactions always attracted tax collected at source provision. It’s the rate that has been revised from 5% to 20%.

Indians investing in overseas securities so far were paying only 5% as TCS on amounts in excess of Rs 7 lakh.

So, if the investment is worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 20,000 will be locked up with the government as TCS. This can be reclaimed or accounted for at the time of filing the tax return.

This will hit all platforms offering international stocks and international crypto exchanges, Nithin Kamath of Zerodha tweeted. Zerodha doesn’t offer any of these products, he clarified.