Invesco Mutual Fund's Top Sectoral Bets For Investment

India is entering into a phase where it could potentially achieve a balance between reasonability and robust economic growth surpassing the levels observed in the previous five years, according to Taher Badshah of Invesco Mutual Fund.

The markets are presenting opportunities in areas which don't necessarily counter the same valuation, Badshah, the president and chief investment officer of Invesco Mutual Fund, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Certain investments benefit from stronger growth support or are influenced by structural trends, he said.