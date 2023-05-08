Invesco Halves Swiggy's Valuation To $5.5 Billion In A Year

U.S. investor Invesco Inc. has again marked down the valuation of its investment in Bundl Technologies Pvt., the operator of food delivery giant Swiggy.

It values the Bengaluru-based company at around $5.5 billion as of Jan. 31 this year, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing by one of Invesco's investment funds.

This is the second cut in valuation for Swiggy by Invesco, which marked it down to $8 billion in October.

This revised valuation also represents a 48.6% haircut from $10.7 billion, at which the food ordering and delivery company had raised $700 million in January 2022.