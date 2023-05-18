International Credit Card Spends Under LRS Delivers A Double Blow To Users

In a move that will increase the compliance impact as well as lock up additional amounts of money for credit card users, the government has scrapped Rule 7 of the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) Rules 2000.

This will impact the use of credit cards in foreign currencies and will lead to a 20% tax collection at source starting July 1, 2023, which means that additional money will get cut for such transactions. The important thing is that there is no relief even for small transactions, as every use will be covered.

Here is a detailed look at the matter and how it will impact credit card users.