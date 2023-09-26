Intermediaries Not Mandated To Remove Content Flagged As Fake, Says Centre’s Counsel 

Platforms such as Facebook or X (formerly Twitter), identified as intermediaries under the Information Technology Rules, are not obligated to take down any content flagged as fake news by the fact-checking unit, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, submitted before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

They are free to host the content with or without a disclaimer, at the risk of losing the safe harbour, or they can opt to take down the content, Mehta said, while representing the centre.

"There is a request for removal, but not a mandate. The mandate is resolution of the dispute," he said.