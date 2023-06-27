InterGlobe Aviation Shares Rise After UBS Raises Target Price

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. gained on Tuesday after UBS Group AG raised the target price driven by underlying demand, higher yields and lower fuel cost.

The brokerage hiked the target price on the stock from Rs 2,690 to Rs 3,300, implying an upside of 5.8% from Monday's closing price. The rating was maintained at 'buy' for the parent company of IndiGo airline.

“We maintain our ‘buy’ rating on IndiGo, as the company stands to be a key beneficiary of rising air travel demand in India. IndiGo's strong balance sheet, lowest unit cost and high customer satisfaction should ensure it grows faster than the industry and makes significant market share gains in international travel from India,” the brokerage said in a report published on Monday.

IndiGo’s market share has risen from 48% in FY20 to 55% in FY23; and the international travel share from India has risen from 11.5% in FY20 to 15.7% in FY23, the report said.

With Tata’s acquisition of Air India, the Indian aviation sector has become a near duopoly, that will bode well for yields and profitability, UBS said.

It expects the company's international expansion to surpass its overall growth and give margins a structural boost.

“We believe IndiGo's cost structure remains far superior to second-placed Tata (which operates Air India and Vistara), and therefore the company remains well placed to handle any downcycle or sharp increase in crude or the U.S. dollar,” the report said.