InterGlobe Aviation Shares Decline Even As Q1 Profit Beat Estimates
The company's net profit stood at Rs 3,090.6 crore in Q1 FY24.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. fell on Thursday even as its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 3,090.6 crore in the quarter ended June, compared to a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected the net profit at Rs 1,719 crore.
InterGlobe Aviation Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 16,683 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 15,622 crore).
Ebitda up 679% at Rs 5,169.5 crore.
Ebitda margins at 31% versus 5%.
Net profit at Rs 3,090.6 crore versus a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,719 crore).
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell as much as 5.27%, the lowest since Nov. 9, 2022, before paring loss to trade 3.87% lower at 12:08 p.m. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has gained 22.86% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 8.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.26
Of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price target implies a potential upside of 17.5%.