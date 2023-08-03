InterGlobe Aviation Shares Decline Even As Q1 Profit Beat Estimates

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell as much as 5.27%, the lowest since Nov. 9, 2022, before paring loss to trade 3.87% lower at 12:08 p.m. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has gained 22.86% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 8.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.26

Of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price target implies a potential upside of 17.5%.