InterGlobe Aviation Q4 Results Review: Analysts Raise Estimates After Two Profitable Quarters

Analysts raised earnings estimates for InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, after the company reported profit for the second consecutive quarter.

The operator of India's largest airline reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 919 crore in the fourth quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 1,682 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected the net profit at Rs 1,022 crore.

This is only the third time in the last 13 quarters that the airline operator has registered a profit, as the aviation sector was one of the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.