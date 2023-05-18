InterGlobe Aviation Q4 Results: Profit Misses Estimates Despite Currency Gains

“With a combination of robust market demand and focused execution of our strategy, this was the second consecutive quarter wherein we produced strong operational and financial results, as we reported the highest ever fourth quarter net profit of Rs 9,192 million,” Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of the airline, said in a statement.

For the year ended March, the company's profit stood at Rs 2,654 crore, excluding the foreign exchange impact. Due to the currency impact, the airline operator slipped into losses of Rs 306 crore this fiscal.

This is only the third time in the last 13 quarters that the airline operator has registered a profit.

The aviation sector was one of the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, requiring first a nationwide lockdown and then local curbs to mitigate the spread of the virus.

However, India's air passenger traffic recovered in the third quarter and climbed to an over three-year high in March, underlining strong momentum even after the peak festival season.