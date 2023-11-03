InterGlobe Aviation Q2 Results: Reports Profit, Beats Estimates

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, reported a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter, and surpassed analysts' estimates.

The operator of India's largest airline's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 189 crore in the September quarter, as compared with a net loss of Rs 1,583 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a net loss of Rs 316 crore.

The low-cost carrier incurred a foreign exchange loss of Rs 617 crore in the quarter. Excluding these losses, the net profit aggregated to Rs 806 crore in the quarter.

In the last year's September quarter, the company incurred a foreign exchange loss of over Rs 1,201 crore.