InterGlobe Aviation Q1 Results Review: Well-Positioned For Long Run But Engine Issue A Concern

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the operator of IndiGo Airlines, is well positioned for the long run, but issues related to engine failure remain even as it posts stellar profits in the June quarter.

The airline reported profit for the third straight quarter due to strong demand for air travel during the April–June period.

A combination of booming passenger traffic and challenges faced by other airlines strengthened the duopoly of IndiGo and the Tata Group-owned airlines in June as their combined market share in the Indian aviation market neared 90%.

IndiGo has grown to capture 63.4% of the market share in June from 56.8% in April—the last month Go First operated before filing for bankruptcy in early May.