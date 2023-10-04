Insurers Will Have To Sell More Policies To Maintain Growth: Kotak Life Insurance CEO

Demand for both general and life insurance has certainly gone down after the Covid pandemic, according to Mahesh Balasubramanian, chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co.

In the past five years, the life insurance industry witnessed a growth on the back of high-ticket-size product sales rather than number of policies sold, Balasubramanian told BQ Prime on Wednesday on the sidelines of the National Insurance Academy's annual event in Mumbai.

"Companies, to maintain old levels of growth, will now have (to) sell more number of policies because the ticket size will come down as compared to the past," he said, pointing to the taxing of high-ticket non-par products with premiums more than Rs 5 lakh from April 1.