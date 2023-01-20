Insurance Sector Needs Rs 50,000 Crore Capital Per Year, Says IRDAI

The insurance industry will need a capital infusion of Rs 50,000 crore per year to double its penetration in the next five years, sector watchdog IRDAI's chief Debasish Panda said on Friday.

Panda appealed to business conglomerates to direct funds into the sector, saying the return on equity is at a healthy 14% for life insurers and 16% for non-life, while in the case of top five companies it goes up to 20% as well.

It can be noted that the insurance sector is a very competitive industry, with nearly two dozen life insurance companies and over 30 non-life ones. The overall penetration for insurance is 4.2% as of FY21-end.