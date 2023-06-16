Insurance Regulator To Extend Ease Of Business To Insurance Intermediaries

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, in a bid to open the sector and boost ease of doing business, is planning the next set of reforms in the intermediary space.

The Insurance Brokers Association of India will be filing their draft proposal for amendments with the regulator by next week, President Sumit Bohra told BQ Prime. "The expected reforms will move the regulations from the current rule-based regime to a principle-based regime."

Bohra said the proposed changes will bring about a common rulebook for all seven insurance intermediaries. "There would be only one common document to refer to, and multiple circulars, guidelines, and separate rules would be repealed," he said. "This would bring about more ease of doing business, as businesses would no longer be required to seek permission but would only have to intimate the regulator."

At the IBAI conference held on Friday, Debashish Panda, chairperson of the IRDAI, spoke of 'figital' reform, or an emphasis on digital plus insurance brokers as foot soldiers in the insurance space.

Panda also acknowledged the importance of intermediaries in improving penetration and achieving the 'Insurance for All by 2047' goal.

The insurance regulator has been proposing and approving various amendments to open up the sector. It introduced the 'use and file' provisions for life and general insurance products, whereby companies can file the product after selling it. It also approved a single cap on management expenses for general and health insurance companies and simplified caps for life insurance companies.