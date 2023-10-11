'Insurance For All' By 2047 Has Women At Core Of Distribution

India's vision of 'Insurance for All' by 2047 is about easing distribution and improving penetration with the inclusion of women and innovative products for rural folk.

On Oct. 9, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India came out with guidelines around 'Bima Vahak', which is the creation of a women-centric insurance distribution channel with representation at the Gram Panchayat level.

The guidelines will come into force from the date of launch of the 'Bima Vistaar', which will be issued in due course, according to the release.