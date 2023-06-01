Institutional Buyers Put Bids For 30% Of Coal India Shares In Morning Trade

The government's offer-for-sale for a 3% stake in Coal India had a smooth start on Thursday, with institutional buyers putting in bids for 30% of the shares reserved for them in morning trade.

In the two-day OFS, the government is selling over 18.48 crore shares, or 3%, in the PSU coal producer at a floor price of Rs 225 a share. The sale includes a green shoe option of 1.5% in case of oversubscription.

Of this, over 8.31 crore shares are being offered to institutional bidders on Thursday.

As of 11.25 hours, institutional bidders had put in bids for over 2.42 crore shares at an indicative price of Rs 225.08 a piece, as per BSE data. Bidding will go on till close of market hours on Thursday.

Bidding for retail investors will begin on Friday.

In the secondary market, shares of Coal India are trading at Rs 230.40, down 4.48% over Wednesday's closing.

Coal India will be the first public sector undertaking to be sold in the current fiscal.

If fully subscribed, a 3% stake would fetch over Rs 4,000 crore for the government.

The floor price of Rs 225 was set at a 6.7% discount over Wednesday's closing price of CIL.

The government currently holds 66.13% of CIL.

The stake sale in Coal India will help the government inch towards the Rs 51,000-crore disinvestment target set for the current fiscal.