Instamojo Puts Lid On Payment Aggregator Business After RBI Orders

In September 2021, Instamojo applied for the payment aggregator licence to the Reserve Bank of India. But it did not fulfill the net-worth requirement at that point of time, Gehani said.

"There are different standards to calculate the net worth. The way we did it and the way RBI did it was different, and we did not align with that," the co-founder said.

New PAs shall have a minimum net worth of Rs 15 crore at the time of application. They shall also attain a net worth of Rs 25 crore by the end of third financial year for the grant of authorisation, according to the RBI guidelines on regulation of payment aggregators and payment gateways from November 2020.

PAs that are not able to comply with the net-worth requirement within the stipulated time frame shall wind up payment aggregation business, according to the guidelines.

Since the company's PA licence plans have gone down the tubes, it plans to execute this part of the business through partnerships.

"We have partnered with other licensed payment aggregators and have been working with them since October. We can't share the names yet as there are talks with others too," Gehani said.

The company maintains its stance that the regulator has "not rejected" its application but merely "returned" it. On being asked about future plans, Gehani said: "We have the option of going back and applying again but we'll come to that later."