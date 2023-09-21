Instacart Wipes Out Trading Debut Gains, Sinks Below IPO Price

The selling Wednesday came as the broader equities market was under pressure from comments out of the Federal Reserve. Instacart also faced its own headwinds. Its first analyst, Needham’s Bernie McTernan, initiated a lukewarm hold rating, flagging concerns about rising competition from the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and DoorDash Inc., and a slowdown in the growth of online grocery sales. The company is now betting on other revenue streams, leaning into advertising and data, for profits.