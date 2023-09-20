Instacart Founder Exits With $1.1 Billion Fortune After IPO

Mehta started Instacart over a decade ago, getting into famed startup accelerator Y Combinator after he had missed the application deadline by two months and delivered a partner a six pack of beer to make up for it. While he was born in India and grew up in Libya, he credits his time living in a small town outside of Toronto as one of the reasons he wanted to start Instacart. He hated waiting in the cold at a bus stop with bags of groceries and believed the grocery shopping experience should have evolved by then.