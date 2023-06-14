Insolvency Law: Regulator's Proposals Will Add To Complexity, Say Experts

Creditors of insolvent companies may no longer be constrained by the 90-day timeline to submit their claims.

According to the latest proposal by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, the window to submit claims could be extended until the invitation of resolution plans. However, this doesn’t mean that the regulator has done away with the existing timeline.

The proposal is to merely empower the resolution professional to take decisions on claims filed after 90 days. According to the proposal, the RP may be allowed to take a prima facie decision to either accept or reject a claim and file a consolidated condonation of delay application on behalf of the creditors.

This would help reduce litigation and the consequent burden on the courts, the regulator has said.

However, legal experts are divided on the proposal’s potential to reduce litigation.

According to Siddharth Srivastava, partner at Khaitan and Co., the proposal to file a consolidated condonation application could help reduce the multiplicity of litigation, especially in complex insolvencies involving multiple creditors.