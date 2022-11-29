Inside The Rs 65,000-Crore Capex Plan Of India's Top Carmakers

Indian carmakers are budgeting for higher capital expenditure over the next few years, buoyed by all-time high demand for passenger vehicles.

The nation's passenger vehicle industry is projected to grow 21-24% year-on-year to 3.7–3.8 million units in the fiscal ending March 31, ratings agency ICRA Ltd. said in a report. Capacity utilisation reverted to pre-pandemic levels in the July–September quarter amid an easing global chip shortage. The trend is likely to sustain for at least the next two financial years.