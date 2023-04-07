Inside the Korean TV Boom That Has Global Streamers Piling Into Seoul

Netflix budgeted $500 million in South Korea in 2021 and, after the success of and other series, increased its output to at least 34 original programs this year. It now spends close to $1 billion a year, according to Media Partners Asia. Following Netflix’s lead, some of the world’s largest media companies are scrambling to capitalize on the surging interest from viewers like Thompson. Disney+ and Apple TV+ are among the global streaming services exploring deals that would step up their investment in the country. Amazon.com Inc., which doesn’t operate a streaming service in South Korea, is also buying Korean shows because of their popularity elsewhere in the world.