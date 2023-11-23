Inside The Coups And Concessions That Brought Altman Back To OpenAI

Shear’s decision to join the deliberations was also critical to reaching a deal, one person said. Shear had been vocal about the existential risks of AI, a position that was compelling for the board directors at OpenAI, Bloomberg reported. “Coming into OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be,” Shear wrote on X after Altman’s return was announced. “This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved.”As the parties worked to hammer out an agreement, they also had to contend with logistical issues. One board member was on a plane for several hours during negotiations and was out of communication, one person said. There was also a push to resolve the leadership chaos before Thanksgiving, people said, in the hope that employees wouldn’t spend the holiday with uncertainty looming about the state of their jobs.Many workers had more than their jobs on the line. The company was set to orchestrate the sale of employee shares to investors at a valuation of $86 billion, but those plans had been jeopardized by the leadership upheaval. Some people at the company stood to make millions in the deal, which wouldn’t happen if more than 90% of OpenAI’s staff quit. (The tender offer, which was set to be led by Thrive Capital, is now back on track, according to people familiar with the matter.)One competing AI company said that it had fielded multiple nervous inquiries from OpenAI employees asking about potential jobs, according to a person who asked not to be identified discussing private overtures. Several tech executives, such as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, made it clear on social media that they’d be happy to have them. And some rival AI companies experienced an uptick in demand from customers.Hours before an agreement was announced on Tuesday, an OpenAI executive encouraged employees to “get back to shipping” products. Employees, who have this week off, were told they could also expense pizza. “To call this a challenging last few days would be an understatement,” a company vice president, Peter Deng, wrote in a message on Slack and viewed by Bloomberg News. He stressed that the company was committed to its mission. “Raise a slice and share a photo in the thread so we can enjoy this moment together.”After Altman’s return was announced, OpenAI’s General Counsel Che Chang invited employees to the office for a “quick celebration” with Altman, according to a Slack message. By Wednesday morning, however, the celebrations had died down. Employees were exhausted from the days-long saga, one person said, and most were going into “Thanksgiving mode.”