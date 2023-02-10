Inside The Abrupt Restrictions That Panicked India's Fintech Lenders

For the last few days, fintech lenders in India have been left in a bit of a tizzy.

Abrupt government orders to block websites and mobile applications of some digital lenders first surfaced around Sunday evening. But the absence of a definite list stating which lenders had been restricted, or why, also left operators in the sector wondering whether they would be on the receiving end.

For those who had already been blocked, the notifications arrived via e-mail. The mailed letter from the government stated that the lender’s app or website has been blocked and requested them to submit multiple documents, according to a person familiar with the matter. The documents sought included proof of Reserve Bank of India approval to act as a lender. Whether the block would be removed after the documents are submitted would be decided later, the letter stated.

While most of the lenders impacted by these restrictions are largely digital and operate in the personal loan segment, Indiabulls Housing Finance was also restricted. The lender’s website has been blocked since Monday and its representatives were among the lenders who met with officials on Wednesday, a second person familiar with the developments told BQ Prime.



A total of twelve digital lending firms met with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to make submissions to the government and request the lifting of restrictions, as reported earlier by BQ Prime.

Unlike other lenders ensnared by the block, Indiabulls Housing Finance typically makes loans with much longer durations and higher amounts. The average ticket size for a home loan given by Indiabulls stands at Rs 25 lakh, the second person mentioned above said. Following its interactions with the government, the company expects the suspension to be lifted by this weekend, this person added.

Queries mailed to Indiabulls Housing Finance, MeitY and MHA remained unanswered.