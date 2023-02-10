Inside The Abrupt Restrictions That Panicked India's Fintech Lenders
Absence of a definite list or why they were blocked, left operators wondering whether they would be on the receiving end.
For the last few days, fintech lenders in India have been left in a bit of a tizzy.
Abrupt government orders to block websites and mobile applications of some digital lenders first surfaced around Sunday evening. But the absence of a definite list stating which lenders had been restricted, or why, also left operators in the sector wondering whether they would be on the receiving end.
For those who had already been blocked, the notifications arrived via e-mail. The mailed letter from the government stated that the lender’s app or website has been blocked and requested them to submit multiple documents, according to a person familiar with the matter. The documents sought included proof of Reserve Bank of India approval to act as a lender. Whether the block would be removed after the documents are submitted would be decided later, the letter stated.
While most of the lenders impacted by these restrictions are largely digital and operate in the personal loan segment, Indiabulls Housing Finance was also restricted. The lender’s website has been blocked since Monday and its representatives were among the lenders who met with officials on Wednesday, a second person familiar with the developments told BQ Prime.
A total of twelve digital lending firms met with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to make submissions to the government and request the lifting of restrictions, as reported earlier by BQ Prime.
Unlike other lenders ensnared by the block, Indiabulls Housing Finance typically makes loans with much longer durations and higher amounts. The average ticket size for a home loan given by Indiabulls stands at Rs 25 lakh, the second person mentioned above said. Following its interactions with the government, the company expects the suspension to be lifted by this weekend, this person added.
Queries mailed to Indiabulls Housing Finance, MeitY and MHA remained unanswered.
Weather Conditions: Hazy
The restriction orders were delivered by MeitY. Company executives made their submissions to MeitY as well. But the ministry officials conducting the meetings appeared to have little insight into why the lenders were facing restrictions to begin with, three lenders present at the meeting told BQ Prime.
The government officials gave little indication as to when the overall situation would be resolved, according to the first of the three people mentioned above. The orders had ‘arrived from up above’ was the unofficial phrase going around, this person added.
The blocks on lending apps were not initiated by MeitY alone. Instead, the IT ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs together sought to impose these restrictions which were delivered under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The restrictions also appear to have involved the RBI compiling a list of digital lending apps associated with regulated lenders.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance had said the RBI has shared a list of digital lending applications linked to regulated entities with MeitY, which, in turn, has shared the list with the respective intermediaries (app stores). The app stores were asked to ensure that only the apps mentioned on the list be made available.
"We asked the NBFCs for a list of apps they use because there are many illegitimate lenders in the market as well that are not associated with any NBFC," Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday during a press conference. "We have submitted a list of apps used by NBFCs to the government. On that basis, the government has taken this step," he added.
Even for those not directly impacted by the restrictions, the abrupt action against some lenders—many of whom also run NBFCs—has caused both confusion and panic, according to an industry executive BQ Prime spoke with. Investor confidence is especially weakened due to such policy making, this person added.
"Policy decisions like these have a direct impact on the ease of doing business in India," Vivek Iyer, national leader of the financial services risk advisory division at Grant Thornton Bharat, told BQ Prime. "Given that there is significant amount of investments made in digital lending companies in India, decisions such as these can prove to be big negatives for investment climate," he added.
The government is likely to hold more interactions in the coming days with lenders that have been impacted by the restrictions, the first of the three people mentioned above said.
This may not be the first time digital lenders have faced sudden blocks but many of the issues have remained the same. The government has raised concerns around harsh collection practices followed by these lenders, their shareholding patterns, and data storage practices.
For now, some of the restricted lenders have made their submissions and are hoping that they should be enough to satisfy the government’s concerns. Those watching from the ringside, on the other hand, could very well desire that an invitation to step inside doesn’t ping their inbox.