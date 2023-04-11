Inside India’s Curious Coal Auctions

News about commercial coal auctions and how the corporates are having a steal has triggered breaking headlines, and many have even started plugging motives.

So let’s toss some points here:

Investors and industries have a couple hundred blocks to choose from.

A dozen coal blocks were allocated, with a single bidder for each in the fray.

23 blocks, including those northwest of Madheri, received two bids each.

Northwest of the Madheri block didn’t find contenders in the earlier two trenches.

Auctions don’t prohibit bidders from having commercial relationships.

Auctions were held for 93 blocks, with 106 more to go under the hammer.

India’s energy sector continues to be fraught with convoluted commentaries and wild allegations, and many are finding it extremely convenient to distort and isolate facts.

It does nothing but create some mild sensations.

So let’s get into some of the basics. In the face of mounting pressure from developed nations against the Indian government's efforts to ensure energy security for the world's most populous nation, the energy sector is one of the most vulnerable sectors of the Indian economy. Why?

Those who criticise ongoing commercial coal auctions are either sympathisers with those who lost coal blocks allocated by the UPA government without any competitive bids, or they undermine the interests of a developing nation, which does not give away national assets without auctioning them. Due to the complexity of the energy sector, many experts are using clickbait to trigger breaking headlines.

First of all, let’s put some facts on the table. I would like to discuss the issue of the North West Madheri coal block, which was up for auction in Tranches 4 and 5, but failed to generate any interest. Ultimately, Tranche 6 auctioned this block successfully, with two bidders participating. And there are many more such interesting aspects to the bidding process, which I would like to list here.