Inox Wind To Raise Rs 500 Crore Via Preference Shares

Inox Wind Ltd. approved the raising of Rs 500 crore through the issue of preference shares.

The board approved the raising of funds by way of the issuance of 0.01% non-convertible, non-cumulative, participating, redeemable preference shares of the face value of Rs 10 each, it said in its exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company will seek approval from the shareholders of the company for the same, which will include increasing the company’s authorised share capital, the statement said.