Inox Wind Shares Hit 52-Week High After Its Turbine Gets Global Certification
The Germany based global certification body granted a Type Certificate for the company's new generation 3 MW wind turbine.
Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. surged to a 52-week high on Monday after its turbine received global certification, allowing it for mass production and deployment.
The 'type certificate' by the German-based technical inspection association, TUV SUD, according to an exchange filing. This certification signifies that the prototype turbine has successfully met all the necessary requirements for mass production and deployment, the filing said.
This certificate holds worldwide validity and applies to their advanced new 3 MW wind turbine, which incorporates a booster capacity of up to 3.3 MW, the company said.
Shares of Inox Wind rose 4.26% intraday before paring gains to trade 0.69% lower as of 9:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.19% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at a moderate 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69, indicating that the stock may be overbought.