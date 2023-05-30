BQPrimeBusiness NewsInox Wind Gets 150 MW Wind Energy Project From NTPCREL
ADVERTISEMENT

Inox Wind Gets 150 MW Wind Energy Project From NTPCREL

With this, the total orders awarded to Inox Wind from NTPC to date stands at 550 MW.

30 May 2023, 3:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/fr/@waldemarbrandt67w?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Waldemar</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/8NBACfGMFtw?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Waldemar on Unsplash)

Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has bagged a 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. in Gujarat.

With this, the total orders awarded to Inox Wind from NTPC to date stands at 550 MW, the company said in a statement.

Inox Wind has bagged the order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. The project will be executed in the state of Gujarat, it added.

Inox Wind CEO Kailash Tarachandani said as part of the order, his company will supply and install existing and new technology state-of-the-art wind turbine generators at the project site. Additionally, it will also be responsible for operation and maintenance services for the project.

Inox Wind Ltd. is India's leading wind energy solutions provider, servicing independent power producers, utilities, PSUs and corporate investors.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT