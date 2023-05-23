Infosys Unveils AI-First Offering Topaz Amid Heightened Client Interest

Infosys Ltd. has unveiled its maiden AI-first offering, called Topaz, to make the most of the global interest in the epoch-making technology.

Infosys Topaz, which converges the information technology services firm’s cloud and data analytics capabilities, leverages the company’s AI framework to build an AI-first core, deliver cognitive solutions and accelerate value creation for clients, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Infosys Topaz Generative AI Labs delivers ready-to-use industry solutions to bring the value of AI to more functions, thus helping businesses become more cognitive, faster.

The AI suite has more than 12,000 use cases and over 150 pre-trained models. A so-called “responsible by design” approach is aimed at ensuring privacy, security and compliance for clients.

The company is using artificial intelligence to drive its own transformation. It is applying Infosys Topaz in its own processes to improve client services, software engineering and boost productivity.

“Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people—both our own and our clients,” Salil Parekh, chief executive at Infosys, said in the statement. “We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity-enhancing programs, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth.”

"Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz, bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions," Parekh said.

To be sure, some Infosys clients are already making the most of Topaz.

Fédération Française de Tennis, the governing body for French tennis and Roland Garros, is using Infosys Topaz to improve the experience. of players, viewers and fans, journalists, and broadcast partners.

British Telecom has engaged Infosys Topaz to offer AI-powered predictive analytics for various domains such as network performance, sustainability, and security.

“As organisations look to AI to solve business challenges, AI-powered innovations need to be purpose-built to create enterprise-scale impact,” Jennifer Hamel, research director at International Data Corporation, said in the filing.

“Offerings like Infosys Topaz provide enterprises with services, frameworks, solutions, and platforms to help organisations not only reengineer IT processes, but also accelerate ROI from AI services and solutions.”