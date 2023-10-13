Infosys Trims Sales Forecast As Firms Curb Spending

Infosys’ near-term sales growth will likely be challenged as enterprise IT spending weakens, with next year probably flat to a low-single-digit gain in constant currency, well below its medium-term potential of high-single- to low-double-digit increases. Otherwise, Infosys is well positioned in IT services, showing a strong digital footprint with more than 60% of total sales coming from emerging technologies. We expect the revenue slowdown to be offset by lower head count this year from previous years, which could help maintain flat operating margin for the full year.