Infosys Top Brass Took Pay Cuts But Honoured Job Offers Amid Dotcom Bust: Narayana Murthy

Infosys Ltd. honoured job offers to freshers during the dotcom bust, even as its senior management took the largest salary cuts, said co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.

“In 2001, there was the internet bust. We had given offers to about 1,500 freshers… Then, the think tank of the company sat down and decided to take the largest salary cut,” Murthy said on the sidelines of the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum in Mumbai on Thursday. “And then, we welcomed every one of the 1,500 freshers…”

Murthy’s comments come in the wake of media reports that Wipro Ltd. has cut salary offered to freshers who are awaiting onboarding. The Bengaluru-based IT services firm has asked those who were offered Rs 6.5 lakh per annum to join at Rs 3.5 lakh per annum. An IT employees' union has called the move “unjust” and “against the principles of fairness and transparency”.

However, the Infosys co-founder refused to comment on the matter.

“I’m glad to say that we were the only company that did that. And I’m very proud of that,” Murthy said, of Infosys’ move in 2001. “Beyond this, I’m not going to say what is the fair thing, what’s not. Because I don’t know what the situation is.”

He also refused to comment on the widening pay gap between top and bottom rungs of an IT company.