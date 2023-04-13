Infosys To LTIMindtree Shares Drop As TCS Q4 Show Suggests Slowing Demand

Shares of companies in the information technology sector were trading lower on Thursday, as the NSE Nifty IT declined 1.82%, alongside a 0.09% drop in the NSE Nifty 50.

Out of the 10 constituents compiled by the gauge, nine declined and one gained.

The ten stocks in the Nifty IT Index are Coforge Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd.

Except for Coforge, that gained by 0.22%, rest of the listed IT companies declined, according to Bloomberg data.

LTIMindtree lost the most (dropping 3.02%), while Tata Consultancy Services slid 1.77%, despite meeting its revenue and profit estimates in Q4 of FY23.

Infosys also decreased by 1.95%, ahead of its Q4 results announcement on Thursday.