Infosys To LTIMindtree Shares Drop As TCS Q4 Show Suggests Slowing Demand
LTIMindtree lost the most (dropping 3.02%), while Infosys also decreased by 1.95%, ahead of its earnings announcement.
Shares of companies in the information technology sector were trading lower on Thursday, as the NSE Nifty IT declined 1.82%, alongside a 0.09% drop in the NSE Nifty 50.
Out of the 10 constituents compiled by the gauge, nine declined and one gained.
The ten stocks in the Nifty IT Index are Coforge Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd.
Except for Coforge, that gained by 0.22%, rest of the listed IT companies declined, according to Bloomberg data.
LTIMindtree lost the most (dropping 3.02%), while Tata Consultancy Services slid 1.77%, despite meeting its revenue and profit estimates in Q4 of FY23.
Infosys also decreased by 1.95%, ahead of its Q4 results announcement on Thursday.
Tata Consultancy Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 1.6% to Rs 59,162 crore, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 59,505 crore.
EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 14,488 crore, as against a forecast of Rs 14,896 crore.
EBIT margin at 24.48% vs 24.53%. Analysts had estimated it at 25.03%.
Net profit up 5.08% at Rs 11,436 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 11,535 crore.
The company's board approved a final dividend of Rs 24 per share for the previous fiscal.