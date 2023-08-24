Infosys Signs Rafael Nadal As Brand Ambassador For Three Years

Infosys Ltd. has signed a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal to collaborate with the tennis legend's coaching team to develop an AI-powered match analysis tool.

The personalised tool will be available in real time to the coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches along with historical data from his earlier matches, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem," Nadal, a winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, said. "It has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago."

Infosys' Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, welcomed the tennis legend onboard. "We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients."

The Bengaluru-based company is also the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour as well as two Grand Slams. The company has built stats and video analysis suites for players and coaches, as well as content platforms for viewers and journalists, it said.

Shares of Infosys closed 1.19% higher at Rs 1,424.50 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.28% decline in the benchmark Sensex.