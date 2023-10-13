Infosys Q2 Results Review: Guidance Cut Points To Pullback In Discretionary Demand

Infosys Ltd.’s decision to once again pare its guidance has come as a surprise to many, but the move isn’t without its reasons.

India’s second-largest information technology services firm is factoring in a seasonal weakness in the second half of the fiscal, more so this year, due to a macro overhang, according to analysts. Dealmaking is at an all-time high, sure, but skewed in favour of the long-term projects that’ll fructify only in the early part of the next fiscal. Discretionary spending has dried up as enterprises in the U.S. and beyond cut back on technology to cope with high interest rates and inflation.

“The reasons for the weak guidance are broadly in line with what its peers have indicated—volume compression in the base business, cutting of discretionary spending, and late start dates on new projects won,” Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. said in an Oct. 13 note. “We have been negative on the stock and the sector for the last 18 months. We continue to be cautious even now, as we believe the worst on the macro front is ahead of us and not behind us.”

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. was more circumspect in its assessment.

“The FY24 guidance cut was surprising but not material,” the Mumbai-based brokerage said in an Oct. 13 report. “While we see this as a negative and expect near-term pressure on the share price … we see limited damage to Infosys’ growth story from the back-to-back cuts.”

Revenue of the IT bellwether rose 2.8% over the previous three months to Rs 38,994 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,503-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.