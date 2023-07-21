Infosys Q1 Results Review: Guidance Cut Signals Industry-Wide Slump Is Here

The sharp downward revision in Infosys Ltd.’s revenue growth guidance strengthens the case for an industry-wide washout in fiscal 2024.

Analysts now expect the Bengaluru-based software services firm to underperform the $245-billion IT services industry. “While Infosys met Q1 FY24 expectations with revenue of $4,617 million, a key disappointment was that it lowered FY24E revenue growth guidance,” Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhandari and Krish Beniwal said in a July 20 note.

On Thursday, India’s second-largest IT services firm said it expects to clock a constant-currency growth of 1-3.5% in FY24, as compared to 4-7% estimated at the end of the January-March quarter. Infosys cited delays in decision-making by clients and spending cuts as reasons for the steep decline.

“We have seen some of the deal signings and start dates being delayed, and with that, we see a lot of revenue from those large and mega deals towards the later part of the financial year,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer at the IT firm, during a post-earnings call. “Through the (June) quarter, we have seen volumes in some of the clients impacted, where they were reducing transformational projects or slowing down decision-making.”

And as if on cue, the stock declined 10% at open on Friday, the most since April 17.

The total traded volume stood at 17.4 times its 30-day average, while the relative strength index was at 46.

Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a “hold”, and 11 maintain a “sell” on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10%.