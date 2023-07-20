Infosys Q1 Results: Lowers Guidance As Profit Drops, Revenue Rises
Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance lower to 1-3.5% in FY24 after its Q1 results met estimates.
Infosys Ltd. has lowered its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2024 after its first quarter results met analyst estimates.
Revenue of India's second-largest IT services firm rose 1.31% over the previous three months to Rs 37,933 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 37,843 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Infosys Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.31% at Rs 37,933 crore (Estimate: Rs 37,843 crore).
EBIT up 0.17% at Rs 7,891 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,983 crore).
EBIT margin down 23 basis points to 20.80% (Estimate: 20.9%).
Net profit down 3.1% at Rs 5,945 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,245 crore).
The Bengaluru-based IT firm expects to clock constant currency revenue growth of 1-3.5% in the current fiscal, as compared with 4–7% estimated earlier. That compares with the 15.4% top-line growth Infosys reported in the previous fiscal.
Shares of Infosys closed 1.73% lower at Rs 1,448.85 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.71% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.