Infosys Net Profit Rises, HCLTech Trims Revenue Growth Guidance — Earnings Wrap

Infosys Ltd. has lowered its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2024 for a second straight time as the Indian IT services industry braces for a slowdown.

Revenue of India’s second-largest IT services firm rose 2.8% over the previous three months to Rs 38,994 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,503-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HCL Technologies Ltd. trimmed its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal despite blockbuster dealmaking, underscoring the “slower for longer” growth pangs for the Indian IT services industry.

Revenue of India's third-largest IT services company rose 1.4% over the previous three months to Rs 26,672 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 29,645 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.