Infosys Net Profit Rises, HCLTech Trims Revenue Growth Guidance — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Thursday.
Infosys Ltd. has lowered its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2024 for a second straight time as the Indian IT services industry braces for a slowdown.
Revenue of India’s second-largest IT services firm rose 2.8% over the previous three months to Rs 38,994 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,503-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
HCL Technologies Ltd. trimmed its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal despite blockbuster dealmaking, underscoring the “slower for longer” growth pangs for the Indian IT services industry.
Revenue of India's third-largest IT services company rose 1.4% over the previous three months to Rs 26,672 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 29,645 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Infosys Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 2.8% at Rs 38,994 crore vs. Rs 37,933 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38,503.14 crore).
EBIT is up 4.8% at Rs 8,274 crore vs. Rs 7,891 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,087.59 crore).
EBIT margin at 21.22% vs. 20.80% (Bloomberg estimate: 21%)
Net profit is up 4.5% at Rs 6,215 crore vs. Rs 5,945 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,266.5 crore).
Note: FY24 revenue growth guidance was revised lower to 1-2.5% from 1-3.5%.
HCLTech Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 1.4% at Rs 26,672 crore vs. Rs 26,296 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29,644.76 crore).
EBIT is up 10.8% at Rs 4,919 crore vs. Rs 4,438 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,748.53 crore).
EBIT margin at 18.4% vs. 16.88% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.62%)
Net profit is up 8.6% at Rs 3,833 crore vs. Rs 3,531 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,755.47 crore).
Note: FY24 revenue growth guidance revised lower to 5-6% from 6-8%; FY24 EBIT margin guidance at 18–19%.
Angel One Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 40.6% at Rs 1,047.9 crore vs. Rs 745.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 668.9 crore).
Net profit is up 42.62% at Rs 304.5 crore vs. Rs 213.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 283.2 crore).
Kesoram Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 12.83% at Rs 953.8 crore vs. Rs 845.27 crore.
Ebitda is up 32.54% at Rs 69.08 crore vs. Rs 52.12 crore.
Margin at 7.24% vs. 6.16%
Net loss of Rs 58.37 crore vs. net loss of Rs 59.05 crore
Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 34.19% at Rs 182.58 crore vs. Rs 136.06 crore.
Net profit is up 34.29% at Rs 57.68 crore vs. Rs 42.95 crore.
AUM grew 33.8% to Rs 47,957 crore vs. Rs 35,842 crore.