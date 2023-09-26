Infosys, Microsoft Expand Tie-Up For Large-Scale Generative AI Adoption

Infosys Ltd. is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft Corp. for large-scale adoption of generative artificial intelligence by enterprises at a time when disruptive technology is threatening to upend industries.

The tie-up brings together the artificial-intelligence capabilities of software makers to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

It will "accelerate" industry-wide adoption of generative AI to improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue growth, and enable business transformations.