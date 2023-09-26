Infosys, Microsoft Expand Tie-Up For Large-Scale Generative AI Adoption
By harnessing generative AI, Infosys will help customers accelerate growth and innovation, says Microsoft's Nicole Dezen.
Infosys Ltd. is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft Corp. for large-scale adoption of generative artificial intelligence by enterprises at a time when disruptive technology is threatening to upend industries.
The tie-up brings together the artificial-intelligence capabilities of software makers to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
It will "accelerate" industry-wide adoption of generative AI to improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue growth, and enable business transformations.
Essentially, Infosys Topaz, an AI suite of solutions for clients, is using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services to augment its capabilities and help enterprises transition from digital to AI solutions.
"It converges the power of Infosys Cobalt and data analytics to power business and deliver cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalise growth," Balakrishna DR, Infosys' global head for AI and automation, said.
"Through our strategic collaboration with Microsoft, we will continue to lead the Gen AI revolution, helping businesses amplify human potential and navigate their next step towards becoming AI-first enterprises."
Microsoft is a key investor in OpenAI, whose ChatGPT and Dall-E platforms are at the centre of the disruption brought on by AI. Infosys was an early investor in the Sam Altman-led company but pulled out after the exit of former Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka in August 2017. Sikka continues to be an investor in OpenAI.
"We're pleased to expand our collaboration with Infosys to deliver innovative solutions that will help customers develop new business models and realise new revenue streams," Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer at Microsoft, said. "By harnessing the power of generative AI, Infosys will help customers accelerate growth and innovation."
Shares of Infosys closed 1% lower at Rs 1,460.05 apiece on the BSE, compared with a 0.12% decline in the benchmark Sensex.