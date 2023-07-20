Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Union Bank Of India Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Infosys Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Thursday.

The information technology major is likely to post a net profit of Rs 6,245.4 crore and revenue of Rs 37,843.3 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings on July 20. Revenue is expected to be Rs 15,491 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 2,593.5 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Union Bank of India is expected to clock revenue of Rs 11,656.0 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,343 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 240 crore and revenue of Rs 3,693.1 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Mphasis Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 402.7 crore and revenue of Rs 3,362.4 crore, according to estimates.

Havells India Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 366.8 crore and revenue of Rs 3,203.4 crore year-on-year.

Persistent Systems Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 272.2 crore and revenue of Rs 2,338.8 crore, as per estimates.

Coforge Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 227.3 crore and revenue of Rs 2,245.6 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

United Spirits Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 151.7 crore and revenue of Rs 2,023.1 crore, as per estimates.

Zensar Technologies Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 119.4 crore and revenue of Rs 1,226 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 151.7 crore and revenue of Rs 2,023.1 crore, as per estimates.

Tanla Platforms Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 115.8 crore and revenue of Rs 861 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

DB Corp Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 53.5 crore and revenue of Rs 539 crore, as per estimates.

CSB Bank is likely to post a net profit of Rs 143 crore and revenue of Rs 483 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

360 One Wam is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 176 crore and revenue of Rs 420.8 crore, as per estimates.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 71.4 crore and revenue of Rs 277 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

HMT Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Co., Nelco Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., Rajnish Wellness Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., and Shalby Ltd. will also report their results for the quarter-ended June on Thursday.