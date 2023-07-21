Infosys Dives 10% After Outlook Cut Renews Tech Spending Fears

A sharp reduction in Infosys’s full-year sales-growth outlook indicates a much more challenged corporate IT-spending climate, and we expect this to persist for at least the next 12 months. Though fiscal 1Q24 sales growth in constant currency only slightly missed consensus, we’re alarmed by the magnitude of the cut to full-year guidance provided just three months ago. Sales growth was the weakest in communications and financial services verticals, driven by clients pulling back on new IT projects.