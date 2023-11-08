Infosys, AWS Collaborate For Cloud Transformation Of Financial Institutions In Europe, ME & Africa

IT major Infosys on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services for three years to accelerate cloud transformation of financial organizations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Supported by joint investments into go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region, Infosys and AWS will support financial organizations like retail banking at NatWest Group, in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys leveraging industry-proven capabilities to deliver specialized end-to-end cloud migration and modernization services, the company said in a statement.

To catalyze growth across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Infosys and AWS will jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments over the next three years.

Key areas of collaboration include accelerating growth of existing large-scale transformations, collaborating with FinTech partners to bring new cloud-based solutions to the market, and investing in co-innovation to deliver new products and services.

Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services Dennis Gada said, "AWS is a pioneer in cloud innovation, and by bringing together our expertise in delivering technology transformation at scale and our unwavering customer-centric approach, we are excited to bring a comprehensive and industry-leading offering to our financial services clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa."

The collaboration will deliver industry-specific use cases that leverage AWS’s cloud-native innovation including generative AI and data analytics.