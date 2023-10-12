Infosys And Temasek Extend Digital Services JV For Five Years

Infosys Ltd. announced the extension of its joint venture with Temasek Holdings Pvt. for another five-year period on Thursday.

Infosys and Temasek had entered into a joint venture, known as iCompaz, in September 2018 to bring digital transformation capabilities and global skills to the ASEAN market.

This extension underscores iCompaz’s commitment to growing its presence in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian market, according to an exchange filing.