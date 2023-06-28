Infosys AGM: Nandan Nilekani Strikes A Note Of Optimism Amid Washout Fears

Infosys Ltd. has touted its deal wins in the fiscal gone by, even as the wider Indian IT services industry is staring at a washout in 2023-24 due to delayed dealmaking.

India’s second-largest IT services firm won 95 large deals valued at $9.8 billion in the fiscal ended March 31, 2023—40% of which were net new deals, Chairman Nandan Nilekani said in a virtual address to shareholders during the company’s 42nd annual general meeting on Wednesday.

"This promises a solid foundation to grow and build resilience in the months to come," he said.

Nilekani’s optimism contrasts with the gloomy forecast for fiscal 2024. The $245 billion software services industry is staring at a washout in FY24 as dealmaking has slowed to a trickle amid a spectre of recession in the US and a prolonged war in Europe.

Project deferrals and cancellations likely persisted in April and June without clear signs of a bottom, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a June 14 research report. Increased competition for a shrinking dealmaking pie is likely to trigger falling win and rates, pricing, and deteriorating deal terms.

"We feel that current expectations of a quick or V-shaped recovery are likely to prove optimistic and could be unlikely over the next 6–9 months," JPMorgan analysts Ankur Rudra and Bhavik Mehta said in the report. "This suggests that all of CY23/FY24 could be a washout as opposed to just H1 CY23 as currently perceived."

To be sure, signs of weakened dealmaking were visible in Infosys’ March quarter results itself.

Net profit at India’s IT bellwether fell 6.86% from the previous three months to Rs 6,582 crore in January-March 2023, on the back of revenue that declined 2.28% to Rs 37,441 crore. For the full year, the IT firm clocked 15.4% revenue growth in constant currency terms to $18.2 billion. That was lower than the 16-16.5% guidance in January.

The software services provider has guided for 4-7% revenue growth, as against an average analyst estimate of 10.6%.

"During the quarter, we saw unplanned project rampdowns in some of our clients and delays in decision-making, which resulted in lower volumes," Salil Parekh, chief executive officer at Infosys, had said after the March quarter results. "While we saw some signs of stabilisation in March, the environment remains uncertain."

Nilekani, however, reposed faith in Parekh to steer the company in these times of slowdown.

"Salil is effectively steering Infosys towards growth & continued relevance through the changing economic macro-environment," Nilekani said in his AGM speech.

"He has successfully institutionalised the ‘One Infosys’ approach to position our company to work with clients both for their long-ranging digital transformation, cost efficiency and resilience programs that are of vital importance for them to thrive in the near term."

Meanwhile, Infosys has continued to return cash to shareholders.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, the Infosys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share, the total dividend per share for FY23 amounts to Rs 34 per share. That translates to a total dividend outgo of Rs 14,200 crore in FY23. In February, Infosys completed a share buyback at an average price of Rs 1,539 apiece.

This effectively means the company has returned approximately 86% of free cash flow to shareholders over four years since FY20, Nilekani said.