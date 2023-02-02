Infosys Admits Appeal Against U.K. Tax Assessment: Report

Software services major Infosys Ltd., on Tuesday, admitted that it has appealed against a corporation tax assessment by the U.K. authorities as British media reports referenced the company’s annual report to reveal the dispute.

Reports here are flagging that the firm co-founded by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, was contesting a GBP 20 million (Rs 202.73 crore) tax bill with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs department.

The dispute, first revealed by The Times, comes at a sensitive time for Sunak who sacked his Conservartive Party chief, Nadhim Zahawi, after an investigation found that he had breached the ministerial code of ethics over his tax affairs.