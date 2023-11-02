Inflation Prompts Younger Japanese To Brave The Stock Market

For market commentators the numbers confirm tangible change is already underway. The total number of NISA accounts increased by 1.1 million in the first six months of 2023, which is already more than 50% of 2022’s total additions, according to the Japan Securities Dealers Association. The biggest addition were for people in their 30s. Inflows into the Tsumitate NISA – a version of the NISA that’s more geared toward younger users preferring to invest smaller sums more regularly – rose about one-third during the same period. In total, there are 12.9 million NISA accounts as of June, according to the most recent data.