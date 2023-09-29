Inflation Lurks Even As FMCG Chiefs Say Not To Worry Yet

India’s fast-moving consumer goods makers are potentially facing fresh risk due to high oil prices, even as they struggle with the existing pressure on margins and volumes.

Brent crude — the world's most traded oil benchmark—jumped 10.8% this quarter so far, surging past $90 a barrel. On Sept. 28, it jumped past $97 a barrel, the highest since November 2022.

And the market trackers fear that the rally might not stop there.

The resurgence of high oil prices could potentially hurt the margins of companies with higher exposure to crude oil and its derivatives, such as Asian Paints Ltd. It also threatens to spill over on those dependent on palm oil and its derivatives, such as Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., Marico Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., among others.

“The commodity pressures remain high," Gautam Kamath, group chief financial officer, India, at Procter & Gamble, said during the company's first-ever analyst meet .

A patchy monsoon, along with steep commodity prices, keeps the maker of Whisper sanitary pads and Head & Shoulders shampoo on its toes.

The second-largest consumer goods maker after Hindustan Unilever Ltd., with a combined revenue of Rs 15,000 crore, expects the bottom line to remain under pressure for at least three to four more quarters, with input costs seeing little signs of easing.

Kamath, however, isn’t overtly worried about volume growth, as the company is not seeing any renewed pressure on consumption yet.

Companies including Adani Wilmar Ltd. also see little cause for worry at this point in time.

"If oil crosses $150 a barrel, then it will surely become a problem," Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer at Adani Wilmar, told BQ Prime. "One needs to wait and watch... But as of now, both domestic supply and imports are stable. The retail prices are also at their lowest levels, at least in the last five months, so I don't see any disruptions, at least during the festive season."